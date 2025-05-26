4 reasons why this hurricane season may be more active than normal

- NOAA released its 2025 hurricane season outlook last Thursday
- The forecast found that there will be a 60% chance of above-normal activity in the Atlantic basin
- ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down the four reasons why we may see more activity than normal
"There's really not a day that you get away from the reality that we lost our son in the war"
On Sunday, dozens of people attended the 21st Annual Clearwater Honor Fest at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
"Freedom starts with understanding sacrifice." Dozens honor the fallen soldiers at Clearwater Honor Fest