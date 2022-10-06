Local businesses in downtown Venice rely on community to reopen after Hurricane Ian damaged multiple buildings

VENICE, Fla. — You can see the damage in downtown Venice but you can also hear the start of the clean-up.

“This is a small town and a lot of people know each other,” said Randy Etzkorn, Owner of Venice Avenue Creamery.

“We knew that we were going to definitely feel some effects of the storm,” said Kara Morgan, CEO of Venice Mainstreet.

The Venice community is counting its blessings. They know it could’ve been much worse.

“Big swing of emotions, and like everybody in Florida you don’t want it to hit you, but you don’t wish it on your neighbors,” said Etzkorn.

Still, Hurricane Ian caused damage there, some businesses faired worse than others.

“We did receive a fair amount of aesthetic damage to our downtown, and mostly that means the trees, the landscaping took the brunt of the impact,” said Morgan.

“Our most catastrophic loss, of course, was our Venice Theater. We’re still, as far as I know, assessing damages to that building, and it is the most visually impacted structure,” she added.

About 50% of businesses are back open now after being forced to shut down for about a week. The rest still don’t have power, or the storm caused too much damage to open yet.

“Some of them are talking that they'll be lucky to be open in two weeks,” said Etzkorn.

Etzkorn has owned Venice Avenue Creamery for more than 30 years.

“We’re a family business, and you know, been part of the community,” said Etzkorn.

He was able to open his doors back up this week.

“We were again very fortunate,” he said.

The day Venice Avenue Creamery reopened, his shop gave away nearly 3,000 free scoops of ice cream.

“Going through the anxiety of what we’ve all been through, it was letting off steam. Everybody has been cooped up,” said Etzkorn.

That’s just one example of how tight-knit this community is.

Businesses are now relying on the people here more than ever before as they try to re-open.

“Community support for our small businesses are integral at this point. If you have means and are able to support a small business at this time I really encourage you to do so. Even if it means buying some gift cards to restaurants or buying gift cards as gifts to certain stores that you like, those are just a few smalls ways you can help small businesses right now,” said Morgan.

One thing is for sure, they’re rebuilding Venice together.

“Our community is pulling together, businesses are being supported and Venice is a great place to live,” said Morgan.