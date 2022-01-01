Hurricane Ian — After the Storm

A Fort Myers news station, WINK, had to stop broadcasting after water flooded the newsroom.

Anthony Hill in Hardee County | Reporter Anthony Hills updated on the storm's aftermath in Hardee County.

Good Samaritans rescue stranded driver during hurricane

Family stuck on Hidden Cove Court in Orlando. | Video Credit: Janet Martinez

Video footage around Times Square Meyers Beach | Video Credit: Bobby Pratt

Video footage around Times Square Myers Beach | Video Credit: Bobby Pratt

LCSO choppers capture Fort Myers Beach devastation

Katie Lagrone in Orange County | Water rescues in Orlando

Katie Lagrone in Orange County | Water rescues in Orlando

Katie Lagrone in Orange County | Water rescues in Orlando

Video footage around Times Square Meyers Beach | Video Credit: Bobby Pratt

Mayor Castor and city officials gave an update on Hurricane Ian.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Reporter performs water rescue during live TV

Neighborhood in Kissimmee FL | Video Credit: Jaime Cardenas

Close-up at causeway collapse site

Aerial footage of Sanibel Causeway collapse

Chopper footage of Fort Myers

Hurricane Ian Impact | Durant and Dover in Hillsborough County

Chopper footage of Fort Myers

Katie Lagrone in Orange County | Reporter Katie Lagrone updated on the damages from Hurricane Ian.

Stassy Olmos in Pinellas County | 700 linemen crews are ready to restore power from Clearwater to St. Petersburg.

Katie Lagrone in Orange County | Reporter Katie Lagrone updated on the damages from Hurricane Ian.

Governor DeSantis gave an update on Hurricane Ian

RAW: Sanibel Causeway damage

North Port city officials update.

Damages in the Lee County area.

JJ Burton in Hillsborough County | Reporter JJ Burton updated on damages area the Seminole Heights.

Damages in the Lee County area.

Alexandra Rangel in Lee County | Reporter from Fox 4 in Fort Myers updated on the damages in Lee County.

Jada Williams in Sarasota County | reporter Jada Williams updated on the damages in Sarasota County.

Hurricane damage in Sanibel Island