1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Florida
Election 2022
State of Hate
National
Links Mentioned on ABC Action News
Recalls
Good Morning Tampa Bay
Two Americas
Full Circle
Coronavirus
Positively Tampa Bay
Weather
ABC Action Weather 24/7
Radar
Severe Weather Alerts
Hurricane Center
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Maps & Forecasts
Investigations
I-Team Investigations
Crisis in Corrections
The Price of Protection
Car Fires: Up in Flames
Kids Sold for Sex
Failing Teachers
Consumer Problems
Taking Action
Taking Action Against Domestic Violence
Family Focus
Price of Paradise
Coronavirus
Florida Case Tracker
World Case Tracker
Driving Tampa Bay Forward
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Traffic News
Gas Prices
The Rebound: Tampa Bay
Making Ends Meet
Keeping You Safe
Getting Back To Work
Find Jobs in Tampa Bay
Managing the Pressure
Doing What’s Right
PODCASTS: The Rebound Tampa Bay
Good Morning Tampa Bay
Video
Latest Video
Watch ABC Action News+
Watch Live Breaking News
Taste and See Tampa Bay
Entertainment
TV Guide
Events
Right This Minute
The List
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Your Health Matters
You Are Not Alone
Conquering Addiction
Medical Mondays
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Don't Waste Your Money
Tampa Bay's Home Pros
Florida Lottery
Marketplace
AdventHealth
Spotlight
Give A Child A Book
Station Info
WFTS - ABC Action News Staff
Jobs at WFTS
Contact
Contests
Advertise with Us
Support
Apps
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Radar
Maps & Forecasts
Live Cams
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Center
ABC Action Weather 24/7
Quick links...
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Radar
Maps & Forecasts
Live Cams
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Center
ABC Action Weather 24/7
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
WFTS
Hurricane Ian — After the Storm
A Fort Myers news station, WINK, had to stop broadcasting after water flooded the newsroom.
Anthony Hill in Hardee County | Reporter Anthony Hills updated on the storm's aftermath in Hardee County.
Good Samaritans rescue stranded driver during hurricane
Family stuck on Hidden Cove Court in Orlando. | Video Credit: Janet Martinez
Video footage around Times Square Meyers Beach | Video Credit: Bobby Pratt
Video footage around Times Square Myers Beach | Video Credit: Bobby Pratt
LCSO choppers capture Fort Myers Beach devastation
Katie Lagrone in Orange County | Water rescues in Orlando
Katie Lagrone in Orange County | Water rescues in Orlando
Katie Lagrone in Orange County | Water rescues in Orlando
Video footage around Times Square Meyers Beach | Video Credit: Bobby Pratt
Mayor Castor and city officials gave an update on Hurricane Ian.
Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Reporter performs water rescue during live TV
Neighborhood in Kissimmee FL | Video Credit: Jaime Cardenas
Close-up at causeway collapse site
Aerial footage of Sanibel Causeway collapse
Chopper footage of Fort Myers
Hurricane Ian Impact | Durant and Dover in Hillsborough County
Chopper footage of Fort Myers
Katie Lagrone in Orange County | Reporter Katie Lagrone updated on the damages from Hurricane Ian.
Stassy Olmos in Pinellas County | 700 linemen crews are ready to restore power from Clearwater to St. Petersburg.
Katie Lagrone in Orange County | Reporter Katie Lagrone updated on the damages from Hurricane Ian.
Governor DeSantis gave an update on Hurricane Ian
RAW: Sanibel Causeway damage
North Port city officials update.
Damages in the Lee County area.
JJ Burton in Hillsborough County | Reporter JJ Burton updated on damages area the Seminole Heights.
Damages in the Lee County area.
Alexandra Rangel in Lee County | Reporter from Fox 4 in Fort Myers updated on the damages in Lee County.
Jada Williams in Sarasota County | reporter Jada Williams updated on the damages in Sarasota County.
Hurricane damage in Sanibel Island