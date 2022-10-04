Watch Now
Hurricane Ian death toll exceeds 100 in Florida

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 18:00:17-04

As recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Ian slamming into Florida's southwest coast so does the death toll.

ABC Action News is sharing the death toll based on information gathered by ABC News.

ABC News has determined based on information from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission and inquiries with local officials and authorities.

Deaths from Hurricane Ian reported in Florida:

  • Florida: 100
  • Lee County: 55 (via Sheriff’s Office)
  • Charlotte County: 24 (via Sheriff’s Office)
  • Volusia County: 5 (via MEC)
  • Collier County: 4 (MEC)
  • Sarasota County: 3 (MEC)
  • Manatee County: 3 (MEC)
  • Polk County: 2 (MEC)
  • Hardee County: 1 (MEC)
  • Hillsborough County: 1 (MEC)
  • Lake County: 1 (FHP/MEC)
  • Hendry County: 1 (MEC)

