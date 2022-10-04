Hurricane Ian death toll exceeds 100 in Florida

As recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Ian slamming into Florida's southwest coast so does the death toll.

ABC Action News is sharing the death toll based on information gathered by ABC News.

ABC News has determined based on information from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission and inquiries with local officials and authorities.

Deaths from Hurricane Ian reported in Florida:

Florida: 100

Lee County: 55 (via Sheriff’s Office)

Charlotte County: 24 (via Sheriff’s Office)

Volusia County: 5 (via MEC)

Collier County: 4 (MEC)

Sarasota County: 3 (MEC)

Manatee County: 3 (MEC)

Polk County: 2 (MEC)

Hardee County: 1 (MEC)

Hillsborough County: 1 (MEC)

Lake County: 1 (FHP/MEC)

Hendry County: 1 (MEC)

