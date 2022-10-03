Hardee County residents deal with flooding, power outages from Hurricane Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. — In Hardee County, people are dealing with devastating flooding that’s left some roads impassable on top of continued power outages. Still, families are finding a way through the recovery process.

“We’re alive, so that’s really all that matters,” said Elsa Leal.

People in Hardee County are now taking the recovery from Hurricane Ian day by day.

“Really, there’s nothing you can say. It’s heart-wrenching to see those people lose everything you know,” said Leal.

The storm left behind extensive damage. Local officials said measurements of upwards of 18 inches of rain fell, causing widespread flooding and raising flood waters on the Peace River to more than 27 feet, past the record set in 1933 of 25 feet.

On Sunday, officials said power outages continue to affect the county, with 55% of residents still without power.

“It’s been really hard to imagine. It’s something that we don’t imagine to ever happen, let alone at this state for sure,” said Christopher Torres.

Officials explained major roadway failures, including bridge collapse, sinkholes, washed-out roads, downed trees and power lines, have all complicated rescue and recovery efforts.

The Florida National Guard helped hand out resources at a food and water distribution site in Wauchula on Sunday. Families waited in line car after car for their turn to get necessary resources.

“We’re just coming out to get some water and whatever they have to offer here just to help,” said Hannah Summers. “We don’t have many resources, and we still don’t have power, so wherever we can get the extra help, that’s what we’re coming together here for.”

Still, through it all, families recognized that they’d bounce back.

“We can get through this,” said Leal. “This community is very tight, so everybody’s helping everybody, so we’ll get there.”