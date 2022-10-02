Florida National Guard assists in distributing emergency supplies to residents

SARASOTA, FL — Relief efforts are continuing throughout Florida, including thousands of people living in the Tampa Bay region alone who still don’t have power or water service.

Members of the Florida National Guard spent the day distributing hundreds of cases of water and other supplies to some of those who need it the most at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota County.

The site served about 500 families on Saturday, providing each family with a case of water, six MREs (meals ready to eat) and two bags of ice.

As the days without power stretched on, even more people were expected to visit the site.

Gary Janseczek was one of the first people in line on Sunday. He said his home escaped major damage, but his electrical service has been out since the storm hit.

“Half the neighborhood has electricity, but the half that I live in does not,” he said. “And for the first time at 3:00 in the morning, I got an estimated time for it to be restored, and it’s October 9.”

For Barbara Palmer, who lives in Engelwood, it could be months before she has power and water.

“The structures have been destroyed, and all the lines are down. So we’re long-term living on generators and the generosity of other people,” Palmer said.

She described the distribution site as an "absolute blessing."

Nearly 5,000 Florida National Guard members were activated last week to help with Hurricane Ian response and recovery. They’ve assisted at dozens of distribution sites as well as with search and rescue and route clearing missions.

“It’s very important. They need it. It helps. So I will spread the word,” said one woman, who didn’t want to give her name.

The National Guard said its members will continue to assist in the recovery efforts as long as they are needed.

The site at Twin Lake Park operates from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.