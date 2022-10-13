Families asking for help with cleanup of Wimauma cemetery after Hurricane Ian

WIMAUMA, Fla. — It’s been two weeks since Hurricane Ian hit, and families are asking for help in the cleanup process at a cemetery in Wimauma.

Brenda Eaton said Fellowship Cemetery in Wimauma has always been a peaceful place.

“From way back in the 1800s, we got family buried here,” Eaton said.

That peace has since been disturbed by Hurricane Ian.

“We’ve been through a lot of hurricanes,” Eaton said. “When my brother came over here, he said there’s a lot of trees down at the cemetery, and when I come and looked, I was shocked.”

The storm knocked over trees, with some even landing on and toppling over headstones that are now in need of repair.

“We have to get rid of the trees before we can do anything else, any other cleanup,” Eaton said.

The cemetery is privately run, and it’s left to the families to maintain it. With all the big trees down, families said it’s too much for them to handle, so they’re asking for help.

“Every family can tell you a lot of history that is right here,” Friends and Family Church Pastor Donald Newberry said.

Newberry said what they’re looking for is tree removal assistance.

“A lot of the power to get it done here, a lot of that interest has gone down south,” Newberry said. “They need it. They’ve lost everything. So those that are available, we appreciate anything that the local people that are here can do.”

Eaton and other families are hoping to soon clean up the damage and restore the final resting place.

“We’re going to be fine,” Eaton said. “We’re going to be fine, but we do need help.”

Those who want to help in the cleanup process can contact Brenda Eaton at 813-928-0900.