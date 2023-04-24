Arcadia woman can start the rebuilding process following Hurricane Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. — ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain met Julie Yerington at a donation drive in Arcadia days after Hurricane Ian hit. She was helping others, even after she lost nearly everything herself.

Six months after the storm,St. Germain visited Yerington at her home to see firsthand what she is dealing with when it comes to rebuilding. She was waiting to learn if her home would be condemned and if she would get some of her insurance money to rebuild. Yerington told ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain she received the go-ahead from the building inspector to start making repairs to her home. She also learned that she can keep the $60,000 from the insurance to rebuild.

“I am so excited to see forward-moving progress after almost seven months. Finally, seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. I am finally seeing it,” said Yerington.

Yerington also completed an application through Habitat for Humanity (Arcadia DeSoto County) and a representative tells us she was approved based on her qualifications into the Disaster Repair Program. For now, she is living in a camper from United Florida, which is a program through the state. She has to give that back at the end of July, but is hopeful her home can be 100% done by then.