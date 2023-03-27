Arcadia woman is still trying to rebuild following Hurricane Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. — This week marks six months since Hurricane Ian hit Florida. ABC Action News checking in with the people they met right after the hurricane to see how the rebuilding process is going.

ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain met Julie Yerington at a donation drive in Arcadia days after Hurricane Ian hit. She was helping others, even after she lost nearly everything herself.

Six months after the storm, St. Germain visited Yerington at her home to see firsthand what she is dealing with when it comes to rebuilding.

“Just the peacefulness and wildlife. It was my little slice of heaven,” said Yerington. “I don’t live on the Peace River, but our neighborhood is on the Peace River and the overflow for the river is right behind my house.”

She bought the property a year before Hurricane Irma and just finished building her dream log cabin when that storm hit. The flood waters inched up toward her door handle and destroyed her home.

Yerington took a loan from the Small Business Administration to rebuild.

“I bought this [new modular home] and put it nine feet in the air so that water would never get in again. I am a foot above Irma. It hadn’t been that high since 1912. I thought I was safe, but I was wrong,” said Yerington.

The flooding from Hurricane Ian took over her home. The water was so high that Yerington had to use a kayak to get to her home, and one side of it even tilted.

“This side got a lot deeper. I think the way the water was flowing so fast,” she said.

Yerington said several organizations helped her the past few months. She had her modular home re-leveled and is currently waiting to hear from the county if her house needs to be condemned.

She also explained what's been going on with her insurance money.

“I first received 30 thousand dollars about three months after the hurricane. It was made out to me and SBA. SBA took it and took it off my mortgage,” said Yerington.

Yerington recently received another check and SBA representatives told her they would take the money for the mortgage as well. She hired a public adjuster to see if she can get anything from her insurance payout to help her rebuild.

“I have my moments. For the most part, I am really good and at peace with the situation. I know God has a plan for me, and I have to follow that plan,” said Yerington.

Several weeks ago, Yerington received a camper from Unite Florida, which is a program through the state. She said she can keep the camper to live in through the month of July.

Yerington still isn't sure what the next step is.

“I don't know, just waiting. It seems like it has been hurry up and wait since the hurricane,” she said.

For many people, it may be easy to forget what happened six months ago, but the impact of the hurricane is still affecting so many families—like those living near the Peace River.

“We are trying to rebuild and move forward, but people forget. If they had minimal damage, they just, you know, fix their damage and it’s over for them. But, it’s just beginning for me,” said Yerington.

For Yerington, this is now her second time for a new beginning because of a Florida storm.