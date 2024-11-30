Cold front starts this weekend for Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — With Thanksgiving now in the books, it's time to turn our attention to Christmas — and the weather is feeling that same vibe.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Jason Adams says a few showers on Friday will pave the way for the next cold front in the Tampa Bay area. Beginning in the evening on Friday, temperatures will drop to the sixties and then the 50s overnight heading into Saturday.

The weather will stay cold on Saturday, with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the low-50s. The next cold front will arrive on Sunday. People should expect temperatures to be as low as 48 degrees and as high as 71 degrees.

But even after the weekend, be sure to keep those jackets and blankets handy. The coldest air of the season will arrive on Monday through Wednesday night, and temperatures will drop into the 40s!