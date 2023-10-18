6 tornadoes total touched down in Tampa Bay area last week: NWS

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The National Weather Service said, in addition to two EF-2 tornadoes, four other tornadoes touched down in the Tampa Bay area last week during overnight severe weather.

It happened overnight on October 12.

The four additional tornadoes were EF-0, NWS said. They were in Sarasota, Oldsmar, Trinity and Belleair.

The estimated peak winds for all four were between 80-85 miles an hour.

The two stronger tornadoes caused significant damage to Crystal River and parts of Clearwater Beach and Dunedin; they reached peak winds of 125 mph and 115 mph, respectively.

There were no deaths or injuries reported with any of the tornadoes.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said that the number of tornadoes isn't too unusual. The weaker tornadoes in Tinity and Oldsmar came from the same storm as the EF-2 tornado that impacted Clearwater Beach and Dunedin.

The tornadoes in Belleair and Sarasota were from the same storm as the EF-2 that impacted Crystal River.