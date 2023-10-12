Overnight severe weather leaves damage across Tampa Bay area

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is waking up to damage and debris after overnight severe weather moved slowly through the area. At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

Damage is being reported across several counties, as well as downed power lines.

In Clearwater, fire rescue officials said they were on the scene of an apparent tornado touchdown in the north part of Clearwater Beach, near El Dorado Avenue.

Officials said they were called to the area just before 2 a.m.

Damage and debris is also being reported in Dunedin. People living in the area shared photos of damage to the roof of a condo building.

In Crystal River, several roads are closed as first responders assess the storm damage. The sheriff's office said the following roads are closed due to down power lines, trees and flooding.

Fort Island Trail and Three Sisters Springs Trail intersection

NE 9th St., 8th St., and 1st St., in the Copeland Park area

Crystal Street near the intersection of W Balloon Lane

SE 8th Terrace

Ozello Trail and Winterset Avenue intersection

Whitewater Terrace and Turkey Oak intersection

The sheriff's office is asking people to avoid all of downtown Crystal River.



Ring video shared by Rob Lewis in Trinity showed patio furniture being tossed around by the strong storms as they moved through the area.

ABC Action News Meteorologists were tracking tornado warnings across several counties overnight, including Citrus, Hernando, Sumter, Pasco, Sarasota, Pinellas and Hillsborough.

The entire Tampa Bay area is under a Tornado Watch until 9 a.m.