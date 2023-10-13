90-year-old Clearwater woman recounts tornado ripping through bedroom

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The north end of Clearwater Beach saw the first of the damage when severe weather started in Pinellas County early Thursday morning.

As the sun came up, ABC Action News spoke with Clearwater Public Safety Officials who talked about a woman who rode out the storm in her bed as the tornado ripped apart her bedroom.

“Well, I was in bed, and I heard it coming,” said 90-year-old Ann Burchenal.

ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain met with Burchenal at a home a few houses down from hers. Burchenal told St. Germain she was asleep in her bedroom right behind the wall that came crashing into her house.

“I heard the roof being taken off when I was in bed. I felt, and when the wall collapsed, then I felt the rain and a little bit of glass. I just pulled the covers up and got a pillow and put it over my head, and I am just fine,” said Burchenal. “Then it did get really quiet, so I just got up and tried to see the rest of the house. I couldn’t believe it was just my bedroom where it was."

Burchenal then said she saw flashing lights outside from emergency responders.

“The firemen, EMS, everyone was so wonderful. They came in and went upstairs to my bedroom and said you got to get out because this could collapse,” said Burchenal.

Fortunately, family lives close by, so they are all together and working to clean up the damage while giving thanks for the fact they are all okay

“At any rate, here I am, and I am fortunate to be here,” said Burchenal.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Thursday that two EF-2 tornadoes touched down in the area. The one that hit Clearwater Beach started as an EF-1, then gained strength and moved through Dunedin. It was on the ground for nearly five miles.

The second tornado hit Crystal River and caused extensive damage.

There have been no reported injuries from either tornado.