Your Voice: Lightning Playoff game 1

- The Lightning start the Quest for the Cup on Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers.
- Puck drops at 8:30 p.m.
- ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain went out to Amalie Arena ahead of game 1 to talk with fans about their excitement for the series.
"He was a great inspiration to all of us, but especially I would say those that are in the minorities"
Catholics across the Tampa Bay Area are remembering the life and legacy of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88. Father Len Plazewski, the Pastor of Christ the King Church in South Tampa, thinks his legacy will be one of joy.
Local Catholics remember Pope Francis