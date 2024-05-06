Valdez comes back from injury to lead Tampa baseball to the top

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa baseball team (42-5) is a national powerhouse.

“It’s awesome,” outfielder E.J. Combo said. “We’re chasing the ninth (national championship) right now.”

The Spartans have won eight NCAA Division-II national titles and there is no slowing down in site with this year’s squad that is ranked number one in the nation.

“Our hitting is our strongest suit right now,” outfielder Mike Valdez added. “Our hitting has won us a lot of games.”

Cumbo and Valdez are a big reason the Tampa offense is so dangerous. Cumbo has a .391 batting average and holds the NCAA D-II all-time hits record, and Valdez is hitting .361.

“Both Cumbo and Valdez have made great adjustments because of their stats opposing pitchers know they have to be careful,” head coach Joe Urso said. “Mike Valdez especially has made a lot of adjustments hitting fourth and fifth, seeing a lot of breaking balls and he’s done a great job for us driving in runs.”

Valdez joined the team last season after previously attending Ohlone College in Fremont, Calif., and Hillsborough Community College before that. During a preseason practice last season, his season ended before ever getting started.

“A sliding accident on the turf here,” Valdez said. “My cleat and my ankle got caught, so I fractured my tibia.”

Combo wasn’t at that practice but heard about the accident.

“No way that just randomly happened,” he said. “We were expecting big things from (Valdez) last year. That was a big blow to us. Now you can see what he does in a full season, and it’s unbelievable.”

Against the odds, Valdez was determined to make a comeback.

“In my view, I was kind of writing him off coming off a broken leg,” Urso said. “There’s no chance he’s going to win a job, right? I’m just real proud of him and his work ethic and getting back on the field and making an impact for us this year.”

“I have to thank God that I have been able to play (this season),” Valdez said. “I think I have only missed one game this season. It’s a true blessing. I have been healthy and playing at a good level as well.”

The University of Tampa will wrap up the regular season this week with three games at Lynn in Boca Raton.