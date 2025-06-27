Haudenosaunee lacrosse hits the international stage

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale plays host to some of the best lacrosse players in the world at the Pan-American women's championship this weekend.

Teams from the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Jamaica all get a chance to compete on the world stage.

The eighth team in the tournament represents the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. Sometimes referred to as the Six Nations, they are the Native American people located in New York and Canada who invented the game itself.

"A sport like lacrosse, it just brings people together," Haudenosaunee player Jalyn Jimerson said with a smile.

"Even this morning before opening ceremonies it was all the teams gathering together and getting to know one another. It’s a just a beautiful thing that a sport can do. Just bring people from all over the world together."

The Haudenosaunee nationals want to carry on the tradition of the sport that was invented by their ancestors.



Jimerson played collegiate lacrosse at Syracuse and Clemson, but she says wearing a jersey that represents her ancestors is extra special.

"Playing college lacrosse, that’s really great, too," she added.

"But putting on the national jersey, wearing purple, and representing your people… it’s just such a great feeling. There’s just nothing quite like it."

Haudenosaunee coach Taylor Frink jokes that sometimes she has the urge to run onto the field and mix things up herself. As a former Haudenosaunee player, she wants to keep giving her team the chance to compete against the world's best.

Haudenosaunee attacker Jalyn Jimerson winds up before scoring a goal against Team Canada.

"It’s a fun game. It’s a healing game. It provides great medicine. It’s fun to watch," Frink explained. "It’s fast-paced, super-physical. It’s pretty cool that you got these women playing the game at such a high level."

Lacrosse is the oldest team sport in North America, and it's one of the oldest sports in the world. It's roots date back to around 1100 A.D. In 2028, the sport makes its return to the Summer Olympics as a medal sport for the first time since 1908. It seems fitting that the sport returns to America when Los Angeles hosts the '28 games.

"The opportunities keep growing which is what we like to see. We’re really excited about the future," Frink said with a grin.

The Haudenosaunee players and coaches always remember to celebrate the history of what they call "The Creator's Game." They also want to keep their ancestors' tradition alive by passing the sport down to the next generation.

"This is our game. So we’re meant to be here. We’re always meant to be in this game," Haudenosaunee player Fawn Porter said.

"It’s incredibly humbling, and it keeps you down to the roots. Because no matter how elevated you get yourself, having this background always brings you back down and be like ‘Remember when we loved this game? Remember when we played because we love, because of the goal, because of playing with teammates.' It’s not only just for us at our age. It’s amazing to have our young ones coming up behind us, too. We’re like ‘You’re meant to be here at all times.’"

