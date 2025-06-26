Bucs GM Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles sign multi-year contract extensions

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles signed multi-year contract extensions on Thursday.

The team stated that Licht and Bowles will continue to lead the franchise for five years.

“Jason and Todd’s leadership has been critical to our organization’s success. The winning culture they have established has us well positioned for the future,” said Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Joel Glazer. “The continuity and stability they provide will play a large role in our ability to compete for additional championships.”

According to the team, Licht joined the team in 2014, building a roster that produced a Super Bowl championship, multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections, and one of the NFL's most consistent postseason contenders.

“I am very grateful to the Glazer Family for the trust and belief they have shown in what we are doing here,” said Licht. “I am also very excited to continue working alongside Todd well into the future as we continue our mission of finding and developing talented players and chasing additional championships for our fans.”

Bowles tackled head coaching duties in 2022, when he became the first coach in team history to guide the Bucs to three consecutive NFC South titles and playoff appearances.

“I am excited to continue working with Jason for years to come as we build on the success we’ve enjoyed and keep reaching for even bigger and better goals. My family loves Tampa and we’re looking forward to delivering more great moments for our fans in the coming seasons,” said Bowles. “I also appreciate the confidence that the Glazer Family has shown in my abilities to lead this football team. It is a responsibility I do not take lightly and am honored to have.”

The team stated that since 2020, the Bucs have totaled 57 wins, 51 regular-season victories, five playoff appearances, and four division titles.