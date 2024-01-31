Tennessee and Virginia AG's sue NCAA over NIL restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Attorneys General for Tennessee and Virginia have filed a lawsuit against the NCAA alleging violation of antitrust laws for the collegiate governing body's restrictions on name, image, and likeness for current and future student-athletes.

According to the lawsuit, NCAA rules prohibit "student-athletes from discussing potential NIL opportunities with schools and collectives prior to enrolling."

Specifically, the lawsuit said prospective student-athletes are:



prevented from negotiating with collectives

unable to review NIL offers prior to making enrollment decisions

Cannot adequately consider the full scope of NIL-related services a school might offer upon enrollment

Scrutiny on the NCAA rules on NIL regarding the transfer portal has increased throughout the current offseason of college football. This lawsuit is the latest volley between states seeking clarity and competitive advantage and the NCAA.

The lawsuit comes a day after news broke that the NCAA was investigating the University of Tennessee for violations related to name, image, and likeness. The investigation is tied to football and reportedly involves Tennessee's top quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The school has denied any violations of NCAA rules. It's also in a precarious position with the NCAA after it was found to have violated multiple Level 1 and Level 2 violations in recruiting a few years ago.

If Tennessee was found to be in violation of rules again, it would make the school a repeat offender and that could increase penalties the school could face including postseason bans, recruiting bans, and more.

Tennesee lawsuit vs. NCAA by ABC Action News