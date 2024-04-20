Tampa Bay Lightning hosting official Game 1 watch party

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to host an official Game 1 watch party.

According to a nhl.com, the official Game 1 Lightning Watch Party will be on Sunday, April 21st at 11:30 a.m. You can join in on the fun at Sparkman Wharf, located at 615 Channelside Drive in Tampa.

Lightning fans can expect music, playoff swag, autographed prizes, Thunderbug, and so much more.

The party is free to the public.