Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning hosting official Game 1 watch party

Tampa Bay Lightning Thunder Alley.png
Greg Dee
Tampa Bay Lightning Thunder Alley.png
Posted at 6:50 PM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 18:50:11-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to host an official Game 1 watch party.

According to a nhl.com, the official Game 1 Lightning Watch Party will be on Sunday, April 21st at 11:30 a.m. You can join in on the fun at Sparkman Wharf, located at 615 Channelside Drive in Tampa.

Lightning fans can expect music, playoff swag, autographed prizes, Thunderbug, and so much more.

The party is free to the public.



Abortion will be on the ballot in Florida this November. ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went out into the community to get your voice on this polarizing issue.
ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone speaks to the community about their thoughts on amendment 4.

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.