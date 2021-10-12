Reports: Jon Gruden out as head coach of Raiders

Jon Gruden is no longer the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal said it confirmed that Gruden told Raiders owner Mark Davis, his players and staff that he was resigning.

Gruden's resignation came hours after The New York Times published a report that said Gruden had made homophobic and misogynistic comments in the past. Gruden had already apologized for using a racist trope in an email, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Gruden was in his fourth year with the Raiders. He had a contract worth $100 million.

The former Buccaneers head coach, from 2002-08, led the team to two division titles, three playoff appearances and one very memorable run to a Super Bowl championship at the end of the '02 campaign, according to the Buccaneers' website.

Gruden was also the 11th person inducted into the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.