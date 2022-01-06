Watch
Sports

Actions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release Antonio Brown

Brown quit during 3rd quarter of game against Jets
items.[0].image.alt
Corey Sipkin/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) drives against New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall in the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Bucaneers Jets Football
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 13:13:42-05

TAMPA, Fla. — In a move that will shock no one, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially released wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The wide receiver hasn't been with the team since he took off his jersey and pads and left the field during last Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown was no longer a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Since then, Brown has claimed he had an ankle injury.

"I didn't quit, I was cut. I didn't walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out," Brown said. "Being fired on the sideline for having a painful injury was bad enough."

RELATED STORY: Antonio Brown releases statement following mid-game exit against Jets

The Bucs addressed Brown's claim saying he had been cleared by the team's medical personnel to play against the Jets. Brown also showed no signs of ankle problems during the first half the Jets game. He finished the game with three catches for 26 yards.

Earlier on Thursday, Brown Tweeted that the Bucs "mishandled the situation" and said they let him and his teammates down.

The plot got deeper Thursday when ESPN's Adam Schefter said Brown and his agent requested the team guarantee the remaining $2 million in incentives on his contract. The Bucs, Schefter reported declined.

Schefter said Brown didn't inform the Bucs' medical staff about his ankle bothering him on game day or during the Jets game. Schefter said Bucs GM Jason Licht told him the team offered "reasonable accommodations" and that Brown refuse to send medical information to the team and did not return calls.


According to Spotrac.com, Brown ends up making $3.28 million from the Buccaneers for his work this season. If Brown is claimed off waivers by another team, that team will take on $50,925 of base salary and $52,941 in active roster bonus from his salary.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season