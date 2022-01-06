'I didn't quit. I was cut': Antonio Brown releases statement following mid-game exit against Jets

TAMPA, Fla. — Antonio Brown released a statement through his attorney following the aftermath of Sunday's game against the New York Jets. It is the first time we are hearing his side of the story.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter posted Brown's statement Wednesday night. In the statement, Brown said he was forced to play on an injured ankle that will require surgery.

"I didn't quit, I was cut. I didn't walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out," Brown said. "Being fired on the sideline for having a painful injury was bad enough."

After Sunday's game against the Jets, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is "no longer a Buc."

"I make mistakes. I'm working on myself and I have positive influences around me," Brown said. "But one thing I don't do is shy away from playing hard on the field. No one can accuse me of not giving it my all every play.

You can read Brown's full statement below:

We have reached out to the Tampa Bay Bucs for a statement, but we have yet to hear back.