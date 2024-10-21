Taking a look back as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate the 'Spirit of 79'

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear Creamsicle jerseys for the first time this year on Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium.

For the Bucs, the throwback jerseys have not exactly been a winner. The Bucs have posted a record of 1-3 in four games wearing the creamsicle throwback jerseys.

This year, the Bucs are calling it the Spirit of 1979, celebrating the first time Tampa Bay posted a winning season and made the playoffs.

In honor of the Spirit of 79 celebration, we decided to look back at 1979.

The year was filled with major events on the international stage as the U.S. faced surging gas prices and a stagnating economy. There was nearly a nuclear disaster at 3 Mile Island, disco's death was declared in a disastrous event at a Chicago White Sox game, and the first Sony Walkman went on sale.

If you were heading to the movie theater in 1979, there was a good chance you would see the Man of Steel or be scared of a certain house.

1979 Top Grossing Movies (via IMDB)



Superman The Amityville Horror Rocky II Star Trek: The Motion Picture Alien

The top music singles from 1979 featured some of disco's biggest hits and were topped by a song with an almost instantly recognizable drum beat and riff.

1979 Top Singles (via Billboard)



My Sharona by The Knack Bad Girls by Donna Summer Le Freak by Chic Do ya think I'm sexy? by Rod Stewart Reunited by Peaches & Herb

Here's a look at some of the costs of things and the economy:

Year-End Close of the Dow Jones Industrial Average - 838

Average price of a new home - $71,600

Median money income of households - $16,530

Average monthly rent - $280

Average price of a gallon of gas - $1.07

1 pound of bread - $0.51

1 pound of bacon - $1.45

1 dozen eggs - $0.88

For comparison, here's the stock market and how much those things would cost in 2024



Dow Jones Industrial Average - over 40,000

Average price of a new home - $412,300

Median money income of households - between $59,428 and $63,795

Average U.S. monthly rent - $1712

Average price of a gallon of gas - $3.18 as of October 21, 2024

1 pound of bread - $1.98

1 pound of bacon - $6.96

1 dozen eggs - $3.82