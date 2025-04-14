Sunlake High QB Kate Smith named to U.S. Flag Junior National Team

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Sunlake High School’s girls' flag football team is in its inaugural season and will play its first playoff game on Monday night.

For a first-year team, they have the gold standard at quarterback in sophomore Kate Smith.

She has been named to USA Football’s 17U Junior National Team…again.

“It’s such a great feeling. It’s completely different than wearing just a regular jersey,” Smith said. “It’s so cool to represent your country and have those colors. I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s just such a great feeling, honestly.”

Smith made the cut on the 12-athlete roster and will play center and defensive back. Her team will compete in the Junior International Cup against teams from around the world in Los Angeles this summer.

“That’s an absolute honor and an honor for her to wear that and represent us,” Sunlake coach Jimmy Barbarise said. “It’s an extension of Sunlake, our coaches, our teammates, and this country. So when I heard she was on the final 12, it wasn’t a surprise. I see it every day in practice, on game day as well.”

Smith was a member of this same U.S. Junior National team last year when she was a student-athlete at Steinbrenner High School. But when Sunlake added girls' flag football, she transferred back to Sunlake.

“I was ecstatic. I actually got a message from the Steinbrenner coach saying, ‘You got one of the best players.’ That’s fantastic,” Barbarise said. “I was ecstatic. Then, when you meet her, she is such a humble young lady. Adding that athletic dynamic to that makes it even better.”

Smith also improves her teammates. For example, freshman wide receiver Reese Gerhart is the first 1,000-yard receiver in Pasco County history.

“I am extremely thankful to have such a good quarterback that can get me so many accurate balls,” Gerhart said. “The only reason why I have been so successful in my receiving is because of her. Without her, I wouldn’t be able to get all of my passes.”

Flag football will be featured in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, but since Smith is just 16 years old, her goal is to play for Team USA in the 2032 Summer Olympics in Brisbane, Australia.