Report: Carolina Panthers hiring Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales as head coach

TAMPA, Fla. — Offensive coordinator Dave Canales' stay in Tampa appears to be over after just one season. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said the Carolina Panthers are "closing in" on hiring Canales as the team's new head coach.

A surprise! The #Panthers are closing in on a hire: It’s #Bucs OC Dave Canales as their new head coach, sources say. A first-time coordinator, his work in Tampa this year — especially with Baker Mayfield — stood out.



As Rapoport stated, Canales was a first-time coordinator in Tampa Bay this year. His work rejuvenating Baker Mayfield's career is likely a large part of his appeal to the Panthers.

Carolina wants to build around quarterback Bryce Young who struggled in his first season after being a star in college at Alabama.

For the Buccaneers, it's back to square one on offense for the team as they also have to decide whether to give Mayfield a long-term contract.