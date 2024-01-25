Watch Now
Report: Carolina Panthers hiring Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales as head coach

Posted at 12:17 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 12:26:14-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Offensive coordinator Dave Canales' stay in Tampa appears to be over after just one season. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said the Carolina Panthers are "closing in" on hiring Canales as the team's new head coach.

As Rapoport stated, Canales was a first-time coordinator in Tampa Bay this year. His work rejuvenating Baker Mayfield's career is likely a large part of his appeal to the Panthers.

Carolina wants to build around quarterback Bryce Young who struggled in his first season after being a star in college at Alabama.

For the Buccaneers, it's back to square one on offense for the team as they also have to decide whether to give Mayfield a long-term contract.

