Rays' Paredes to play in his first all-star game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For a player that prefers to stay out of the spotlight, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes will be shining bright as a first-time American League All-Star during Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

“There’s a first time for everything, this is the first time for me,” Paredes said through interpreter Manny Navarro. “It will be a learning experience for me. I’ll embrace it.”

Paredes is the lone Rays player to be chosen for the All-Star Game.

He’s well deserving, leading the team in most major offensive categories, including home runs (15) and runs batted in (50).

WFTS/Kyle Burger Paredes leads the Rays in most major offensive categories

However, growing up in Mexico, baseball wasn’t his first love.

“I played a lot more soccer in elementary school,” Paredes said. “Once I got to middle school, from that point on, I played baseball. I was hoping to be a professional baseball player. I didn’t think I would, let alone get to the all-star game.”

The Rays acquired Paredes from the Detroit Tigers in 2022 in exchange for outfielder Austin Meadows. Manager Kevin Cash knew Tampa Bay was getting a talented hitter, but they ended up getting an all-star.

“He’s meant a lot. We were fortunate to acquire him. We gave up a really good player,” Cash said. “Did we know the power was going to be there? Probably not. We got a young player that had a lot of hit-ability, and the way the power has developed over time, I think the most impressive thing is his mentality has developed in knowing who he is and going out there and sticking to the game plan and being really consistent in his offensive approach.”

Paredes grew up idolizing third baseman Alex Rodriguez. The 25-year-old Paredes only has 13 more all-star appearances to catch A-Rod.

“A lot of emotion,” Paredes said on being named an all-star. “Cash told us in front of everyone. It is just something you try to keep under control. But it’s something where you feel like you’re in two different bodies."