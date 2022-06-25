Lightning lead Avalanche 2-1 heading into the third period

DENVER, Colo. — The Tampa Bay Lightning took to the ice Friday night with a simple job in front of them, win...or go home. The Lightning trailed the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final and had to have a victory to avoid watching the cup be turned over in Denver.

Before the game, the Lightning announced they would be without center Brayden Point again. He had missed most of the Stanley Cup Final, leaving a big hole in the lines for Tampa Bay.

What Tampa Bay fans knew was the team had to play better than the bad effort they showed in the overtime of Game 4. One player all eyes were on was Nikita Kucherov, who had been pretty much invisible throughout the Stanley Cup Final.

Tampa Bay would also need the power play unit to make some noise while the penalty kill unit needed to finally shut down the Avalanche.

The puck dropped in the first period just after 8:15 eastern as the Lightning's quest for a three-peat held on by a thread.

Three minutes into the first period, Tampa's power play unit took the ice after a high-sticking penalty against the Avs. Tampa's power play unit was 1-14 heading into Game 5 against the Avs and this power play ended up no different with the Lightning unable to do anything.

As the first period hit a TV timeout just over six minutes in, Tampa had weathered the early storm from Colorado. Still, the Lightning needed a lot more than that to keep the series going.

Seven minutes into the first period, the Lightning went on the power play again after the Avs' Nazem Kadri was hit with a slashing penalty. Surprising no one who has watched the Final, the second power play ended with no goal from Tampa Bay.

Colorado then got a delayed penalty against the Lightning sending their lethal power play onto the ice with 11 minutes to go in the first period. The Lightning penalty kill unit kept Colorado off the board as both teams went back to even strength.

Then with four and half minutes to go in the quarter, Jan Mutta hit a slapshot right past Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead. The 95 mph shot was almost invisible as it zoomed into the net.

Tampa Bay strikes first with a clapper ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/DhWPiZ9VHk — ESPN (@espn) June 25, 2022

The Avalanche pounded away at Lighting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy as the clock wound down on the first period, but the Big Cat stood strong stopping every shot he faced to give Tampa a 1-0 lead to end the first period.

Both teams went back and forth on the ice through the first five minutes of the second period before the Avalanche punched a rebound past the Big Cat to tie the game at 1-1.

Not two minutes later, both teams were hit with holding penalties to make it 4-on-4 action with 13:31 left in the second period. Then Colorado defenseman Cade Makar was hit with a tripping penalty to give the Lightning a 4-3 advantage on the ice.

On the power play, Tampa was 1-16 in the Stanley Cup Final heading into the power play. But this time, Nikita Kucherov finally ended the long drought with a one-timer right past Kuemper to give the Lightning the lead again.

As both teams fought for an advantage in the second period, Colorado was staying aggressive against the Big Cat, but he continued to stonewall shots as the clock ticked down under six minutes to go in the period.

Then with a little less than 3:43 to go in the second period, Tampa was hit with a two-minute penalty for high-sticking. Colorado's power play unit took the ice trying to keep its streak alive of a goal in every game of the series.

But it wasn't to be as Tampa's Penalty Kill unit was able to turn away the Avalanche power play. Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos came close to getting the team's third goal, but it wasn't to be.

The horn sounded to end the second period with Tampa Bay again on top, 2-1.