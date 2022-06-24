Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton shoots against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, right, checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton, left, collects the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano defends during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

David Elford, left, and Barbara Elford, both of Toronto, wait to enter the arena before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) moves the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, center, drives past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, right, as goaltender Darcy Kuemper protects the net during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, left, checks Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) moves the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a glove save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche with Ross Colton (79) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stops a Colorado Avalanche shot during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, right, checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a glove save during the first period of Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) is congratulated for a goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammates on the bench during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta scores a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Fans stand for the national anthem before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Denver Broncos place-kicker Brandon McManus stands during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche center Nathan McKinnon (29) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) scores a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy pauses during the second period in Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, top, tries to redirect the puck at Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, as defenseman Jan Rutta watches during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, back, and Colorado Avalanche center Nico Sturm pursue the puck during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) tries to control the puck from the ice during the second period in Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) moves the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, front, slides into goaltender Darcy Kuemper after he deflected a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, front, scores a goal past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) shoots against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor, back, drives to the net as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian, front left, and center Anthony Cirelli defend during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Devon Toews (7), Cale Makar (8) and Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) bobbles a save against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) is congratulated for his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, back, congratulates right wing Nikita Kucherov, who scored against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry celebrates a goal by right wing Nikita Kucherov against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) scores a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon, right, wraps around the net past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, back right, to put a shot on goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

