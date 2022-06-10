Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning tied with New York Rangers, 0-0 after 1st period

Lightning face Rangers in game 5
Adam Hunger/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks a shot by New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) during the first period lin Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Lightning face Rangers in game 5
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 21:01:34-04

NEW YORK, NY — The Tampa Bay Lightning have to win at least one game in New York if they want to return to the Stanley Cup Finals. Thursday, the Lightning took another shot at picking up that victory over the New York Rangers.

The puck dropped a little after 8 p.m. and Tampa Bay got an early shot on goal that ricocheted off the pipes of the goal. But Tampa Bay was able to get just two shots on goal in the first 13 minutes of the game. New York didn't fare much better with just 4 shots on goal in the same amount of time.

After the first 20 minutes of the game, neither team was able to get on the scoreboard. New York had eight shots on goal in the first period while Tampa Bay managed just three. The first period was also played with no penalties for either team.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!