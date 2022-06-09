Share Facebook

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) deflects a shot as center Barclay Goodrow (21) and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) look to control the rebound against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) deflects a shot by the New York Rangers during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) controls the puck against New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

New York Rangers defenseman Justin Braun (61) collides with Tampa Bay Lightning center Riley Nash (16) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) vie for the puck during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks a shot by New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) during the first period lin Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) controls the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) blocks a shot as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) looks for the rebound during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) vie for position as New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) defends the goal during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

The New York Rangers celebrate a goal by defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) reacts during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) defends the goal against the New York Rangers during the first periodin Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

New York Rangers center Tyler Motte (64) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) vie for control of the puck during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) looks to score against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) and defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) shoots the puck against the New York Rangers during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) blocks a shot by =Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) as 79 helps defend during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) against the New York Rangers during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) reacts after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) and center Tyler Motte (64) react after a goal scored by defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) handles the puck during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

