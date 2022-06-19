Avalanche overwhelming Lightning, 5-0 after 2nd period

DENVER, Colo. — The Tampa Bay Lightning needed a big showing in Game 2 as they sought to avoid falling down 2-0 to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

The crowd in Denver was electric before the game and that carried over to when the puck dropped to start the game a little after 8:15 p.m.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said before the game he wanted Tampa to play a much better first 10 minutes of the game. The Lightning responded a little over a minute into the game...with a penalty giving the Avalanche a power play.

Tampa's penalty-killing unit struggled in the last round and gave up an early goal in Game 1. Staying consistent, with about 10 seconds left in the power play, the Avalanche's Valeri Nichuskin redirected a shot right past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasileskiy to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.

Colorado took a little longer to get to their second goal, but it was obvious early in Game 2, the Avs were simply too fast for Tampa.

PHOTOS — STANLEY CUP FINAL GAME 2: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING VS. COLORADO AVALANCHE

The Avalanche offense went right through the Lightning defense and a slapshot from Josh Manson gave Colorado a 2-0 lead.

Tampa Bay was rattled and less than a minute later, Mikhail Sergachev fired the puck into the crowd and the Lightning was hit with a delay of game penalty. The Avalanche then went on a two-minute power play as the game neared the halfway point of the first period.

The Lightning was able to kill off the penalty and couldn't get anything going on the offensive end. Tampa Bay was had just one shot on goal in the first half of the period.

The teams seemed to settle in for a bit until with 6:08 to go in the first period, the Avs Andre Burakovsky easily put a shot by Vasy to give the Avalanche a 3-0 lead.

Cooper called the early performance of the Lightning, "a little disappointing" and said the team needed to get on top of the Avalanche to negate their speed.

After a set of matching penalties and 4-4 action, the Lightning managed to hold on and prevent any further damage as the horn sounded at the end of the first period with Colorado maintaining a 3-0 lead.

The Avalanche's performance made them only the third team in the history of the Cup Final to score at least three first-period goals in each of the first two games, joining the 1981 New York Islanders and the 1936 Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay came out of the first intermission trying to get anything going in the game and were able to slow down the Avs' lines to start the second period. Still, Tampa was struggling to get any type of consistency on the offensive end.

Then the Lightning turned it over right behind the net and Colorado put the proverbial biscuit in the basket to give the Avalanche a 4-0 lead off the stick of Nichuskin.

Tampa Bay went on the power play after an Avs penalty, but Colorado was able to kill the penalty giving up just three shots on goal with none really testing the Avalanche's goalie, Darcy Kuemper.

The stars for Tampa Bay like Stamkos, Kucherov, and others were just unable to get anything going on the offensive end as Colorado's defense was far superior and the Avalanche was playing with an extra gear the Lightning couldn't match through the first half of the game.

Then as the Lightning were making a change to their line, Colorado got a breakaway opportunity and Darren Helm easily beat Vasilevskiy to give the Avalanche a 5-0 lead with 3:30 to go in the second period.

The teams exchanged pleasantries around the Avalanche goal as Colorado had a minor penalty and Tampa was hit with a four-minute penalty, giving the Avs a power play to end the second period.

At the end of the second period, the Colorado crowd was chanting "We want the Cup" as the Avalanche were easily handling the Lightning, 5-0.