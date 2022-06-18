Share Facebook

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper skates during a ceremony before Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) warms up for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Fans watch as Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher and teammates warm up for Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche fans wait for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche players and fans stand for the national anthem before Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen warms up for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, left, celebrates with goaltender Darcy Kuemper after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin is congratulated for his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) defends during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a goal by Valeri Nichushkin as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul, left, skates past during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) collides with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin celebrates after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky is congratulated for his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) celebrates after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov skates during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) controls the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) reaches for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) collides with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) collides with Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy reaches for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) clashes with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy blocks a shot during the second period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) gets past Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with right wing Mikko Rantanen during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

