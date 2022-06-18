Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche

Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper skates during a ceremony before Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) warms up for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Fans watch as Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher and teammates warm up for Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche fans wait for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche players and fans stand for the national anthem before Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen warms up for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, left, celebrates with goaltender Darcy Kuemper after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin is congratulated for his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) defends during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a goal by Valeri Nichushkin as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul, left, skates past during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) collides with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin celebrates after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: Associated Press Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky is congratulated for his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) celebrates after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov skates during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) controls the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) reaches for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) collides with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) collides with Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy reaches for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) clashes with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy blocks a shot during the second period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) gets past Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with right wing Mikko Rantanen during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP

Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche

close-gallery
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey
  • Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey

Share

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper skates during a ceremony before Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) warms up for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Fans watch as Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher and teammates warm up for Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Colorado Avalanche fans wait for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Colorado Avalanche players and fans stand for the national anthem before Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen warms up for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, left, celebrates with goaltender Darcy Kuemper after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin is congratulated for his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) defends during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a goal by Valeri Nichushkin as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul, left, skates past during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) collides with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin celebrates after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky is congratulated for his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) celebrates after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov skates during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) controls the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) reaches for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) collides with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) collides with Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy reaches for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) clashes with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy blocks a shot during the second period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) gets past Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with right wing Mikko Rantanen during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next