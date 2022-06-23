Lightning come out swinging, lead Avalanche 1-0 after 1st period

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning took the ice Wednesday night looking to even the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece, giving them momentum when the series returns to Colorado.

Before the game started, the Colorado Avalanche announced Darcy Kuemper would be back in goal after he was pulled for giving up five goals to the Lightning in Game 3. The Avalanche also said Nazem Kadri would be back in the lineup after not playing for 18 days, though he would be playing with a cast.

When the puck finally dropped, the Lightning wasted no time getting on the scoreboard when Anthony Cirelli put Tampa Bay on the board pushing a rebound shot past Kuemper, making the score 1-0 just 36 seconds into the game.

Kuemper lost his mask on the scoring play, but it was a legal shot since Cirelli's scoring opportunity was immediate after the mask came off.

The Lightning kept hammering away at the Avalanche, putting up 7 shots through the first 11 minutes while holding Colorado to just a single shot.

As the first period moved past the halfway point, Nick Paul had a shot on goal when he grabbed an Avalanche turnover in the defensive zone, but he couldn't get it past Kuemper and the score remained 1-0 as the clock wound down past 7 minutes to go in the period.

Tampa's defense was answering the bell through the early part of the first period, blocking seven shots in the first 14 minutes. This comes after the Lighting blocked 27 shots in Game 3.

As Tampa continued to hammer shots at Kuemper, he was holding strong having allowed just one goal on 12 shots through the first 17 minutes of the game. That's when Colorado's Darren Helm was hit with a 2-minute penalty for interference, putting Tampa on the power play.

Colorado's excellent penalty-killing unit again turned Tampa away as the Lightning's power-play unit continued to struggle to get anything to go their way. The Avs' unit was so good they held Tampa to just a couple of shots on goal during the power play.

Tampa managed two more shots on goal as the clock hit all zeroes to end the first period with Tampa ahead, 1-0.

The Lightning outshot Colorado 17-4 and blocked another 12 shots in the first period. Kuemper was holding strong despite the early goal. How long Kuemper could continue to play lights out would be the key to the Avs' chances moving forward.