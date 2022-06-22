Lightning host Avalanche in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Finals

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning hockey fans gather outside Amalie Arena before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Hockey fans cheer outside Amalie Arena before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, left, shoots the puck past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) to score during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates his goal on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

The Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning stand during the national anthem before the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta, right, checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) shoots the puck past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) for a goal during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) stops a shot on goal during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stops a shot on goal during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20), defended by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) attempts a shot during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta checks Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) in front of the net during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy blocks a shot during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon, right, shoves Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry falls in front of Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) as Kuemper blocks a shot during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save in front of Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar talks to his team during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Riley Nash (16) attempts a shot as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram defends during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) reaches in during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) leads his teammates to the bench after scoring during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) is checked by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) checks Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96), center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) celebrate after the goal by teammate Gabriel Landeskog during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen shoots during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) collides with Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate the goal by center Nathan MacKinnon during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) tips the goal past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) shoots the puck past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) for a goal during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) watches as the shot by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, not shown, goes into the net for a goal during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate with fans after Hedman scored on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog takes a shot during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy blocks a shot during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram shoots during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) reach for the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks skywards as the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal by center Andrew Cogliano (11) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano (11) is congratulated by teammate Nico Sturm (78) after scoring during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano (11) reacts after scoring during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper catches a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) reaches for the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) defends during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry shoots during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) checks Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) shoots towards Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

