Lightning come out slow, trail Avalanche 3-1 after 1st period of Game 1

DENVER, Colo. — The Tampa Bay Lightning hit the ice Wednesday night in Denver looking to take another step toward immortality and move one win closer to three-peating as Stanley Cup champions.

The puck dropped between the Lightning and Avalanche just after 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time and both teams immediately started trying to feel each other out as the first period got underway.

In between the pipes, Tampa Bay again had Andrei Vasilevskiy trying to stop the Avs while Colorado had Darcy Kuemper at goal. Both goalies were able to get quick saves in the first five minutes of the opening period.

The action was slow to get rolling as the teams had 10 faceoffs through the first five minutes.

The Lightning went on the power play with just less than 15 minutes to go in the first period. But Colorado's penalty-killing unit was able to keep Tampa off the scoreboard as both teams went back to full strength.

Then the Avalanche started rolling when left winger Gabriel Landeskog put Colorado on the scoreboard with a 1-0 lead with 12 minutes to go in the first period.

Less than two minutes later, Colorado got on the scoreboard again when right winger Valeri Nichushkin powered a shot right past Vasilevskiy, giving the Avalanche a 2-0 lead halfway through the first period.

As the clock ticked down in the first period, Tampa Bay looked slow as Colorado was skating all around the Lightning.

But with a little more than seven minutes to go in the period, Lightning left winger Nicholas Paul snuck a shot just past Kuemper's wide side, putting Tampa Bay on the board and narrowing the lead to 2-1.

Colorado came right back and went on the power play with four minutes left in the first period. And then, Lightning struck twice as Tampa Bay was assessed another penalty and Colorado took a two-man advantage for 1:33.

The Avalanche took advantage of the two-man advantage and scored the third goal in the period to take a 3-1 lead. The third goal was scored by Artturi Lekhonen of the Avalanche.

Colorado continued to have a power play for another 50 seconds in the first period but wasn't able to add to the lead before both teams were back at full strength.

As the final seconds ticked off in the first period, Tampa Bay was clearly the slower team on the ice and the Avalanche took advantage of every opportunity they were given and carried a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.