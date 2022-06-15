Lightning play Avalanche in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals

Share Facebook

A Colorado Avalanche player is silhouetted as players warm up for Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn controls the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher ) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Cale Makar (8) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher ) AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammates, including Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Mikko Rantanen (96), during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) is congratulated for his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher ) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, second from right, celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Cale Makar (8) and Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Bowen Byram (4) and Mikko Rantanen (96) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Colorado Avalanche players listen to the national anthem before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) reaches for puck behind Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

