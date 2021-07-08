Dick's Sporting Goods extending hours Thursday to offer Stanley Cup Championship gear

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions after they defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday night.
To celebrate, some Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Tampa Bay area will open early on Thursday with an assortment of championship gear.
The following stores will open at 7 a.m. Fans are highly encouraged to get their gear via the Contactless Curbside Pickup service. Click here to shop the new gear online.
- Westshore Plaza
- 258 Westshore Plaza Tampa, FL 33609
- Westfield Brandon Town Center
- 901 Brandon Town Center Mall Brandon, FL 33511
- Countryside Center
- 26583 Hwy 19 North Clearwater, FL 33761
- Westfield Citrus Park
- 8100 Citrus Park Town Center Tampa, FL 33625
- The Grove at Wesley Chapel
- 5925 Wesley Grove Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
- Tyrone Square Mall
- 6775 22nd Avenue N St. Petersburg, FL 33710
- University Town Center
- 181 N Cattlemen Road Sarasota, FL 34243
- Cortez Commons
- 12936 Cortez Blvd Brooksville, FL 34613
- Centre Point Commons
- 4108 14th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205