Tampa Bay Lightning hopeful to become back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions on home ice

AP
Montreal Canadiens center Eric Staal (21) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) reach for the puck next to Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
Stanley Cup Hockey
Posted at 9:16 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 21:16:23-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are hoping to take the Stanley Cup on home ice at Amalie Arena Wednesday, July 7.

The Bolts were hoping to sweep the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final but were disappointed when the Canadiens defeated them 3-2 in OT.

The Lightning are attempting to become the NHL’s second team to win consecutive championships in the salary-cap era, which began in 2005. The Pittsburgh Penguins accomplished the feat with titles in 2016 and 2017.

Highlights from 1st Period:

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens are tied at 0-0 after the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning lead the series 3-1 and are one victory from repeating as NHL champions.

The Lightning had several great scoring chances but could not crack Carey Price on 13 shots. Tyler Johnson also rang one off the post. Montreal only put four shots on Andrei Vasilevskiy in the first.

Tampa Bay went 0 for 2 on the power play in 3:24 of 5-on-5 time. The Canadiens have now killed 12 of 14 Lightning power plays in the series.

