PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens, Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson warms up during pregame of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price watches from the net during pregame of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) controls the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) looks to shoot past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

The Tampa Bay Lightning take the ice before the start of the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) stops a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) deflects a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) checks Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) next to Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens center Eric Staal (21) checks Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard (58) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) controls the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Montreal Canadiens center Eric Staal (21) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) reach for the puck next to Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning center Brayden Point (21) and Montreal Canadiens center Eric Staal (21) reach for the puck during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next