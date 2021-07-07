Watch
PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens, Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Tampa Bay Lightning took on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena Wednesday, July 7

Tyler Johnson
Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson warms up during pregame of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: AP
Carey Price
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price watches from the net during pregame of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: AP
Carey Price, Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) controls the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: AP
Carey Price, Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) looks to shoot past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: AP
Stanley Cup Hockey
The Tampa Bay Lightning take the ice before the start of the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: AP
Carey Price, Nikita Kucherov
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) stops a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: AP
Carey Price, Blake Coleman
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) deflects a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Jeff Petry, Carey Price, Blake Coleman
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) checks Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) next to Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Stanley Cup Hockey
Montreal Canadiens center Eric Staal (21) checks Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard (58) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: Associated Press
Carey Price, Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) controls the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: AP
Stanley Cup Hockey
Montreal Canadiens center Eric Staal (21) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) reach for the puck next to Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Brayden Point, Eric Staal
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning center Brayden Point (21) and Montreal Canadiens center Eric Staal (21) reach for the puck during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: AP

PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens, Stanley Cup Final Game 5

