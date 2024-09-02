Mayfield and Bucs look to start the 2024 regular season with win over Washington

TAMPA, Fla. — After a playoff run in 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin anew on Sunday as they open the 2024 campaign against the Washington Commanders.

Tampa Bay spent the offseason signing and re-signing their talented and young core to long-term deals. At the top of the list was left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who agreed to a five-year, $140.63 million contract.

The Bucs also locked up safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. to a four-year, $84.1 million contract extension. The Bucs locked up their quarterback, Baker Mayfield, to a 3-year, $100 million contract and his favorite target, Mike Evans, to a two-year, $41 million contract.

Bucs players like linebacker Lavonte David, kicker Chase McLaughlin, and defensive lineman William Gholston were also signed in the offseason.

With the offseason officially over, the Bucs must translate those contracts into wins on the field, starting with the Commanders.

Tampa Bay's running game must improve after failing to produce any semblance of balance in the offense last season. To address this issue, the Bucs spent their first-round draft pick on offensive lineman Graham Barton out of Duke.

Barton responded by winning the starting center job along the offensive line. He will anchor the line with Wirfs at left tackle, right guard Cody Mauch, left guard Ben Bredeson, and right tackle Luke Goedeke.

Bredeson is the newcomer along the line. He signed a one-year contract with the Bucs. He was initially drafted by the Baltimore Ravens but traded to the New York Giants, where he spent three seasons.

He started 16 games for the Giants in 2023, playing eight games at right guard, four at left guard, and four at center.

If the line can open holes, the Bucs may be able to improve their running game, which ranked dead last in rushing yards and yards per attempt last season.

A quality running game would take pressure off Mayfield and allow him to get the ball to the playmakers on the outside, including wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Trey Palmer, and tight end Cade Otton.

Defensively, the Bucs return most of a solid defense that ranked seventh in points allowed and 12th in turnovers. Tampa was stout against the run, ranking in the top 10 in attempts, yards allowed, rushing touchdowns allowed, and yards per attempt.

But the Bucs' passing defense struggled to get teams off the field. Tampa Bay ranked 29th in passing yards allowed but did rank 17th in interceptions and passing touchdowns allowed.

Against that backdrop, a retooled Washington Commanders team comes to town with plenty of question marks across the roster.

The Commanders spent the number two overall pick on Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. He quickly won the starting job in Washington and is the latest hope for a long-term quarterback in the nation's capital.

As a senior at LSU, he completed 72% of his passes for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions while rushing for 1,134 yards and an additional ten touchdowns.

Daniels will target wide receiver Terry McLaurin early and often. McLaurin is the Commanders' top weapon and Tampa Bay will key on him in the offense.

However, Washington will also count on Daniels's escapability to keep plays alive as the pass protection breaks down. It will be an early test for Tampa Bay's linebackers and safeties to keep Daniels from beating them on the ground.

Defensively, Washington is strong in the middle of the defensive line with a pair of first-round draft picks looking to clog up the running lanes. Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen will give Barton and the rest of the middle of the offensive line a solid test to start the season.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is known for his defensive prowess across the NFL. He took the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016 and helped turn the Cowboys' defense into one of the better ones in the league the last few seasons.

Still, Daniels is a rookie in the NFL, and the Bucs' defense will likely give the first-time starter multiple looks to confuse him or disguise the coverage.

Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point favorite at home against the Commanders. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.