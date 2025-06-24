Watch Now
Lightning reveal preseason schedule, three home contests

Gerry Broome/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and left wing Pat Maroon (14) congratulate center Ross Colton (79) following Colton's goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
TAMPA, Fla. — Our hometown hockey team announced its preseason plans Tuesday afternoon.

The Tampa Bay Lightning released the team's preseason schedule for 2025.

Tampa Bay will participate in seven contests, including three at the Amalie Arena.

Here is the current preseason schedule.

  • Sept. 22: Lightning at Hurricanes | 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 23: Lightning at Predators | 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 26: Lightning vs. Hurricanes |Amalie Arena 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 27: Lightning vs. Predators|Amalie Arena 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 30: Lightning vs. Panthers | 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 2: Lightning vs. Panthers |Amalie Arena 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 4: Lightning at Panthers | 7 p.m.

All times are subject to change.

