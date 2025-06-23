Rays' Caminero continues breakout season with more home runs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays' hot stretch over the past month has put them within 2.5 games of the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

The Rays’ surge coincides with the hot bat of third baseman Junior Caminero. The 21-year-old breakout star has been electric to start the season.

“He’s a special player doing special things right now, seeing the ball well, driving it,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s putting together a really impressive first half for any player, regardless of his age.”

With 19 home runs, he’s tied for third in the American League and tenth in the majors after homing in back-to-back games against Detroit over the weekend.

“I feel good,” Caminero said through interpreter Eddie Rodriguez. “I’ve been working very hard and I feel good at home plate. I was able to hit a home run [Saturday] and [Sunday].”

Back in spring training, Caminero set a goal to hit 30 home runs this season. He’s about to smash that. He’s on pace to hit 39 homers and drive in over 100 runs.

“I felt very confident during spring training,” Caminero said. “That is why I said what I said. It’s a matter of continuing working on the adjustments we have to make. We are working as a team. The team is playing good. Good things are going to continue to happen.”

And, it’s not just Caminero. Since May 20, the Rays have been the best in baseball with a 22-9 record, and have easily scored the most runs in the majors.

“I agree with you. The 7-8-9 hitters,” Cash said. “It seems when our offense got going, we got some really solid contributions from that part of the lineup to turn it over. They haven’t looked back.”

“We have to continue to play well, the same way we’ve played for the past month, and good things are going to continue,” Caminero added.

The Rays are off Monday and will begin a six-game road trip Tuesday in Kansas City, followed by Baltimore.