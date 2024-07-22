Lutz 8U all-star softball team represents Florida at Babe Ruth World Series

LUTZ, Fla. — The assistant coach for the Lutz 8U all-star softball team, Erika Harris, has spent most of her life on these softball fields.

Her name is even plastered on plaques throughout Oscar Cooler Sports Complex from when she was a young all-star herself.

But now she’s coaching her daughter, Karsyn, who is doing something mom never did.

“No, no, we never did this. So lucky her,” Erika said.

For the first time in the 30-plus year history of the Lutz softball program, these 8U all-stars punched their ticket to the Babe Ruth World Series in Florence, Ala.

At nine years old, this moment is not lost on Karsyn.

“It’s really cool because I feel like it’s going to keep going through the family,” Karsyn said. "Like, maybe my kids are going to come here.”

“Full circle, right?” Erika added. “I started here when I was five.”

These third and fourth-grade all-stars were undefeated in district and undefeated in states to clinch their spot in the World Series.

Lutz Softball/Facebook Lutz 8U all-star softball will represent Florida at the Babe Ruth World Series



“I know there are going to be hard teams that we really want to win, just like our team,” outfielder Dani Araujo said. “But to win it, we probably have to want it more.”

“This is what you hope for as a coach,” head coach Ryan Darling said. “You hope to get a group together that’s good enough, and really wants it, and is willing to put in the work. That’s what we have.”

This is a self-motivated squad. Darling has noticed that many of his players put in extra work with their parents after practice, from hitting to fielding drills.

“It’s very exciting to just play with all these amazing players and make really good friends,” Araujo added.

“What they do so well is just teamwork,” Erika said. “They’re a great group of girls, and they work together. It shows when they’re on the field.”

The team leaves for the Babe Ruth World Series in Florence, Ala., on July 23.