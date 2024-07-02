Lightning sign Victor Hedman to four-year contract extension

Watch Now
The Lighting re-signed All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman to a four-year contract. Bolts general manager Julie BriseBois made the announcement today. The announcement comes the morning after team captain Steven Stamkos signed with the Nashville Predators.

Hedman, 33, is a four-time NHL All-Star and is ranked fourth among all NHL defensemen for assists, fifth for points, and sixth for power-play points. Hedman came up big for the Bolts in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player and had 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in the playoff run.

Hedman's four-year $32 million contract extension will net the defenseman about $8 million a year.

