Report: Stamkos and Lightning not likely to reach a new deal, will become free agent

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is unlikely to reach a new deal with the team and will become a free agent on Monday, ESPN reported Friday afternoon.

According to the ESPN report, Stamkos' agent told Sportsnet that "He (Stamkos) will be a free agent on July 1."

Stamkos has been the captain of the Lightning since 2014 and this could be his first foray into free agency since he joined the league in the 2008 NHL Draft.

For his career, Stamkos is the Lightning's all-time leader with 555 goals, 1,137 points, and 1,082 games. Since he joined the Lightning as a rookie, the team won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. He's notched 50 goals and 51 assists in 128 career playoff games with the Lighting.

He did express his disappointment before last season at the inability to reach a new contract with the Lightning.

Lightning's Stamkos 'disappointed' no new contract came during offseason

Stamkos, 34, looked like he had plenty left in the tank during the 2023-2024 campaign. During the season, he scored 40 goals and registered 41 assists in 79 games.