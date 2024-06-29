Lightning send two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to Utah

Tampa Bay Lightning sent two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to Utah and depth forward Tanner Jeannot to Los Angeles in moves that cleared more than $11 million in salary cap space. That could be enough money to keep captain and face of the franchise Steven Stamkos or make a significant free agent signing, and it will go a long way to providing room to lock up cornerstone defenseman Victor Hedman with a long-term contract extension.

The Lightning got younger on the blue line by receiving 24-year-old defenseman J.J. Moser, along with forward prospect Conor Geekie and two draft picks for Sergachev, who was signed through 2031 making $8.5 million annually. A 2025 second-rounder and a fourth this year allows Tampa Bay to restock its prospect pool after making eight consecutive playoff appearances, winning two titles and reaching the final three times.

That contending window remains wide open, and general manage Julien BriseBois now has flexibility to retool on the fly with free agency opening Monday. Stamkos staying is a possibility, and now the Lightning have the opportunity to pursue one or more of the top wingers available, a group that includes Jake Guentzel, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Marchessault.