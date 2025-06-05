Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Dick Vitale, Jon Cooper among 2025 Sports Club of Tampa Bay Hall of Fame inductees

Dick Vitale
Ray Carlin/AP
FILE - ABC/ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale sits at midcourt prior to an NCAA college basketball game between Baylor and Villanova, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
Dick Vitale
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The Sports Club of Tampa held its annual Hall of Fame Banquet Wednesday night. Among the new inductees was legendary sports commentator Dick Vitale.

Dick Vitale is an ESPN college basketball analyst who returned to commentating earlier this year after his fourth bout with cancer. Other inductees included Jon Cooper (head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning) and Evan Longoria (Former Tampa Bay Rays player).

Dick Vitale posted on X sharing his excitement of the honor.

The names of inductees will be added to existing plaques at the Ybor City Visitors Center.

Hurricane season is officially here, and experts say now is the time to hurricane-prep your home and yard. From flying branches to toppling trees, yard debris can quickly turn dangerous when a storm rolls in.

Hurricane season is here, and it's time to prepare your yard

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.