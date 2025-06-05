Dick Vitale, Jon Cooper among 2025 Sports Club of Tampa Bay Hall of Fame inductees

TAMPA, Fla. — The Sports Club of Tampa held its annual Hall of Fame Banquet Wednesday night. Among the new inductees was legendary sports commentator Dick Vitale.

Dick Vitale is an ESPN college basketball analyst who returned to commentating earlier this year after his fourth bout with cancer. Other inductees included Jon Cooper (head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning) and Evan Longoria (Former Tampa Bay Rays player).

Dick Vitale posted on X sharing his excitement of the honor.

I’m thrilled to be inducted tonight into the Tampa Sports Hall of FAME - My family is joining me for this special honor . *Sold Out - amazing - this makes 15 Hall of Fames- not bad for a guy that can’t RUN - SHOOT - or JUMP & has a body by RIGATONI! https://t.co/wqQFFu9ush — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 4, 2025

The names of inductees will be added to existing plaques at the Ybor City Visitors Center.