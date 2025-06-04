Bucs team up with National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

TAMPA, Fla — This week, the Buccaneers hit the practice field for the second week of voluntary preseason workouts. Perhaps their most important work came off the field, during the "Cut & Color Funds The Cure" event. The Bucs teamed up with the Tampa-based National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for the 11th year in a row. Children with cancer, survivors, and their families got to shave players' heads and/or give them a temporary, Bucs-inspired hair dye job to make them walking billboards for a great cause.

17-year-old Brody Turer won his battle with leukemia, and he's been cancer-free for more than a year. Being able to laugh, meet Bucs players, and celebrate is something he'll never take for granted.

"Being in the hospital every day, and just praying to be outside and be a normal kid, and be with everyone… Mr. Brian Ford told me a year ago that I will be here, and I will be supporting all these kids," Turer said during Tuesday's event.

Brody's referring to Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford, who got emotional when he introduced Turer to kick off the festivities.

WFTS Bucs COO Brian Ford (left, gray suit) celebrates leukemia survivor Brody Turer (right, #25 jersey). Turer has been cancer-free for a year.

"On Mother’s Day he comes down with leukemia. And it takes a year, but he beats it," Ford said after getting a freshly-shaved head. "I thought it would be a good inspiration for the other families to introduce him and have him tell a little bit about his story, his journey."

"Mr. Ford was right," Brody smiled. "And I’m glad I can support all these kids."

Bucs players, past and present, rallied once again to help support this worthy cause.

WFTS QB Baker Mayfield was one of dozens of Bucs players- past and present- to take part in the Cut & Color event.

"That’s where I learned “community,” is from the organization," said Bucs legend and former fullback Mike Alstott. "Being a part of this, us legends, you have the [current] players coming out here. You have everybody in the Buccaneers community organization out here supporting this. It’s everything."

Tampa Bay rookie safety Shilo Sanders grew up around NFL players when his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and current University of Colorado head coach Deion, played in the league. He said he was in awe of pro players as a kid, and now he wants to make himself available in the same way.

"When I was younger and I got to interact with some of my dad’s friends and NFL players I just looked at them as superheroes," he recalled with a grin. "So I just want to extend myself out there to give the kids the same type of experience. Tampa's a great place, and I love the fact that I can help give back in any type of way or help the team in any way, also."

Some would consider Brody a type of superhero, but he just wants to give hope to kids who are in the same position he was a year ago.

"I just want to be a sign that someone can look up to. And I want to help at least one person every day… and that’s the goal.

The Bucs presented the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation with a check for $85,000. The "Cut & Color Funds The Cure" event has raised more than $760,000 for pediatric cancer research.