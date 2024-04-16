Land O'Lakes baseball coach Calvin Baisley is in his 40th season

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. — Calvin Baisley has been coaching baseball at Land O’ Lakes High School for so long—40 years, in fact—that he’s coached his three sons, Brad, Jeff and Brian.

Now, he’s coaching his grandson Logan during his senior season.

“It’s awesome,” Calvin said. “I’ve been fortunate they were all good players. They didn’t need any motivation from me; they were all competitive. Good players, good teammates and good students.”

All three of his sons were selected in the Major League Baseball draft; Brad by the Phillies in 1998, Brian by the Yankees in 2001 and Jeff by the Athletics in 2001.

Logan is a standout pitcher for the Gators. He considers himself lucky to play for his grandfather.

“It’s pretty cool from a competitive standpoint,” Logan said. “It’s nice having someone who knows and has seen you pitch. But he doesn’t treat me differently than anyone else.”

The eldest of the Baisleys is a Land O’ Lakes living legend. His name is on the field, normally an honor reserved for someone already retired. The 66-year-old head coach will keep going as long as he’s feeling good.

“It’s still fun right now; coming out here gives me something to do,” Calvin said. “My body will probably tell me when to stop. It’s hitting at it now.”

Calvin has assembled a coaching staff with well over 100 years of experience between three coaches. Assistant coach Larry Beets has been coaching baseball in Pasco County for 50 years.

“The other coach we have, he has 18 years,” Beets said. “The JV coach played for him. It’s a matter of pushing the right buttons. The game hasn’t changed. It’s still 60 feet, six inches. Still got to bunt, hit-and-run, defense; that part is never going to change.”

Change—something that Land O’ Lakes baseball is not so familiar with.

The Gators are 15-4 this season after starting the year 1-3. Their next game is Wednesday against Steinbrenner.