Jasmine Artiga: Tampa's first native-born boxing world champion

TAMPA, Fla. — Jasmine Artiga, 33, is the new WBA super flyweight world champion after recently earning a major decision win over Mexico’s Regina Chavez.

Artiga (13-0-1) is undefeated in the boxing ring with six wins coming by the way of knockout.

Now that she’s crowned a world champ, Artiga is Tampa’s first native-born major boxing world title and belt holder.

WFTS / Kyle Burger

ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger sat down with Artiga to find out what it takes to become a world champion.

“You have to dedicate your whole life to this sport,” Artiga said. “Boxing is one you just can’t play. It has to be your life. You have to eat, sleep, breathe boxing. It’s 100 percent dedication. You have to give up a lot of things people aren’t willing to give up for it.”

That dedication led to her earning the WBA world title belt.

“This is the biggest belt you can win in boxing,” she said. “It is the oldest belt and most recognizable belt in all of professional boxing.”

FAMILY IS ARTIGA’S DRIVING FORCE

Artiga grew up in a boxing household, but she didn’t start boxing until the late age of 21.

Her father, Eddie, was on his way to a promising boxing career before sacrificing his world championship dreams for his daughter’s dreams.

WFTS / Kyle Burger Jasmine's father, Eddie Artiga

“I did used to hit the heavy bag and hoped my dad could hear I was hitting it hard enough to put me in boxing,” Jasmine said. “I guess it worked.”

“After working with her for about six months, I realized that she really had what it took,” Eddie said. “My wife went by what I said and ‘Eddie wouldn’t lie.’ He’s not a little league coach that thinks his son is going to prosper what it's not there.”

Eddie is in Jasmine’s corner for every sparring session and whenever she’s hitting the bag.

“I’m lucky to have a father who has dedicated my whole life, but the last 12 years just for my boxing. Not too many fathers would do that,” Jasmine said.

“I want to cry just talking about it,” Eddie added. “It’s a beautiful dream to give your daughter all the input you know.”

Family is her driving force to be great, which includes her 94-year-old grandmother, who is living with dementia.

“I just gained guardianship of my grandma,” Jasmine said. “It’s a full-time job as well. I do everything for her. The beautiful part about that is, my grandma loves coming to the boxing gym. I’ve had my grandma by my side, as well as my dad. She pushes me."

WFTS / Kyle Burger Jasmine's 94-year-old grandmother, Mercedes

“It’s wonderful, but I knew she was going to make it,” Mercedes said. “She’s precious. She’s my granddaughter, and I love her.”

“I knew it was my job to get her a world title and become a world champion while she is still with us,” Jasmine said.

OPPORTUNITY TO GIVE BACK

Now that Artiga is a world champion and belt holder, she has a platform to give back to the younger generation.

She runs a kids' camp in Brandon three days a week. She started doing this during the COVID-19 pandemic to get kids outside and active.

WFTS / Kyle Burger

“It definitely gives them something to look up to,” she said. “With a dream, discipline, and dedication, you can go as far as you want to in life. It can be anything you put your mind to that you love enough, that you spend every day doing it. You can be successful at it. I want to show the kids the right way to do it. It’s through honest, hard work and dedication.”

Artiga begins the class with warm-ups and stretching before she grabs a duffle bag filled with boxing gloves from the trunk of her car.

“We’re going to go two minutes,” she yelled to the group. “Two minutes punching straight punches! Make sure you’re turning over, turn over, turn over.”

WFTS / Kyle Burger

The kids work on their form and footwork by punching the wall. Then, they take turns sparring with the world champion.

“It means a lot to me, to everybody else out here, too,” Eddy Figueroa, 14, said. “She’s out here training other people when she could be out there doing her own thing. She’s been more than a coach to me, she’s been my best friend.”

“I can see the same kids that I was like,” Artiga said. “Kids that are being bullied, kids that just don’t have self-confidence. I can instill confidence in them through the sport of boxing.”

WFTS / Kyle Burger

Artiga’s dreams will only get bigger. She wants to become a unified champion, but first, she’ll look to defend her title in June.